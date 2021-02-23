Rieder

Sharon Rieder, 57, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Sharon was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 25, 1963.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.

Sharon was a special needs child and was lovingly cared for by her mother Rose; her father, Rupert “Bud”; and her two sisters, Lea Warosh of Oak Ridge, NC, and Tracey Albrecht of Kernersville, North Carolina. Sharon’s mother passed away in May 2020.

Sharon was a very loving person and was always ready to give hugs and kisses to anyone, especially to her family. Sharon spent 35 years of her life working in a sheltered workshop in Pittsburgh. She enjoyed her work and especially enjoyed getting a check on payday.

Sharon loved to watch videos, play the Wii and write stories in her journal. She also liked to travel, eat out, go to dances, and do word search puzzles. She will be sorely missed by her family and those who knew her.

