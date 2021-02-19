Rhodes

Mrs. Peggy Ann Williams Rhodes, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. Peggy was born on October 16, 1933 in Wilkes County to Ralph and Mabel Minton Williams. She was a member of Waughtown Baptist Church. Peggy loved to read and enjoyed traveling. She was an excellent cook and was known to many for her delicious pound cakes. Peggy was a devoted wife, the best mother in the world, and a loving grandmother (“Grammy”) to her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Johnny Earl Rhodes as well as her sister, Evelyn Doss. Left to cherish her memory are two children, Cindy Ann Marshall (Gray) and John Earl Rhodes, Jr.; two grandchildren, Trey and Will Rhodes, all of Kernersville; and one brother, Sonny Minton.

A private graveside service for Peggy will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Cecil Cave officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Waughtown Baptist Church at 1538 Waughtown St., Winston Salem, N.C 27107. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.