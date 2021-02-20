Lemmons

Delores Walton Lemmons, age 73, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at home with her family by her side, following a lengthy battle with dementia.

Delores is survived by her husband and love of her life for 51 years, Mr. Van Devon Lemmons; their three children and their spouses, Michael R. Lemmons, David V. Lemmons (Michele), and Paige L. Henline (Neil); 3 grandchildren, Christopher D. Collie, Grace E. Henline, and Lawson V. Henline; one sister, Linda Welty; and one brother and his spouse, Robert Walton (Jamie).

Delores and Devon retired to Holden Beach, NC and have lived there for the past 20 years. She spent her sunny days planting flowers, walking, boating, fishing, dancing at the outdoor music concerts at the Holden Beach Pavilion, and taking in the occasional stray. Delores served as a director on her neighborhood board for several years. She and Devon loved to ride their golf cart throughout the neighborhood and visit with anyone whose path they crossed.

There are many things we’ll always remember, most of all how Delores loved her family. Her devotion to her family and strong will to stand up for the one’s she loved. How her eyes sparkled when she looked at the love of her life. As their love and commitment never wavered, she remembered her true love up till the very end.

May her strength and tenacity live on within us as we listen to one of her favorite songs and picture her dancing in heaven, dementia free.

The family will hold a private memorial service at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Kernersville, NC on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A celebration of remembrance will be held at a future date in Holden Beach, NC.