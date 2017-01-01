Rezoning okayed

The Kernersville Planning Board approved a controversial subdivision at the monthly meeting on Sept. 13, which was held remotely.

The first item on the agenda was a Preliminary Subdivision recommendation for a site plan approval for 35.83 acres of property located at 9431 County Line Road near the southern terminus of Debra Lane and County Line Road. The site plan calls for 49 residential lots and one common area lot. The minimum lot size is 20,000 square feet with a density of 1.36 units per acre. The Kernersville Land Use Plan identifies this area as “Low-Density, Single-Family Residential,” with a density up to 3-units per acre.

