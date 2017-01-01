Heritage Day

The Town of Oak Ridge is hosting its annual Heritage Day on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. as a way to share the history of Oak Ridge with the community.

The event will be held at Oak Ridge Town Park on Redmon Field, beside shelter 2 off of Linville Rd. There will be a folk toy trunk coming from the Greensboro Historical Museum, a tractor hayride, live music from Robert Tilley and the Old Dominion Cloggers and a cannon will be fired at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Heritage Day is free and open to the community. Pittman encourages everyone to come out to the annual event.

For more, see the Thursday, September 23, edition.