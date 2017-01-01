The Town of Oak Ridge is hosting its annual Heritage Day on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. as a way to share the history of Oak Ridge with the community.
The event will be held at Oak Ridge Town Park on Redmon Field, beside shelter 2 off of Linville Rd. There will be a folk toy trunk coming from the Greensboro Historical Museum, a tractor hayride, live music from Robert Tilley and the Old Dominion Cloggers and a cannon will be fired at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Heritage Day is free and open to the community. Pittman encourages everyone to come out to the annual event.
For more, see the Thursday, September 23, edition.
Heritage Day
The Town of Oak Ridge is hosting its annual Heritage Day on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. as a way to share the history of Oak Ridge with the community.
Previous post: Rezoning okayed