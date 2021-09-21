Chalfant

Gaylord Fred Chalfant, 75, of Kernersville, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.

Born, February 21, 1946, in Middlebury, Vermont, he was the son of the late Fred Maurice Chalfant and the late Junette Evelyn Oberg Chalfant. Gaylord served our country honorably in the United States Army. He was retired from Delta Airlines after many faithful years of service. He married the love of his life Kathy Marshall on May 30, 1981. Gaylord was a true family man, and loved his family passionately. He will be missed dearly by all of his friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Kathy Marshall Chalfant of the home; son, Jonathan Chalfant (Tania) of Walkertown; daughter Ashley Chalfant (Christine Graham) of Thomasville; grandchildren, Bradford Chalfant of Walkertown, Madelline McEathron of Canastota, New York, Ronald McEathron of Canastota, New York, Caitlyn Graham of Thomasville, Matthew Graham of Thomasville; sister, Sandee Blanchard of Oneida, New York; and grand dog Jolene Chalfant.

In addition to his parents, Gaylord was preceded in death by his beloved grand dog Gunner.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with the Rev. Justin Lowe officiating. Inurnment will follow immediately in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the services at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gaylord’s memory may be made to the Central Spay and Neuter Clinic in Kernersville, 2780 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284, Disabled Veterans Regional Office, 251 North Main Street, Room 151, Winston-Salem, NC, 27101, or the Triad Ladies Civitan Club of Kernersville.