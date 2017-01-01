Vaccine clinic

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during Spring Folly festivities on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to Spring Folly organizers, the FCDPH vaccine station will be located in the lower parking lot at Town Hall, located at 134 East Mountain Street, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said Tuesday during a briefing with local news media that the FCDPH’s mobile unit will be on site and an area will be set up for those seeking a vaccine to receive their shot and then wait the necessary 15 minutes afterward.

