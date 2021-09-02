Restraining order extended

A Forsyth County judge extended a restraining order against Kernersville resident Nathan Tabor on Tuesday, stemming from a cyberstalking complaint lodged against the former chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party two weeks ago.

A temporary “ex parte” restraining order was issued against Tabor last week. Tuesday’s ruling extends that order for a year, preventing Tabor from communicating with Kerwin Baptist Church Senior Pastor Rev. Daniel Hawtree, Jr. or going on church property, according to an attorney for both Hawtree and Kerwin Baptist Church.

