School shooting

A student at Mount Tabor High School was shot and killed on the school’s campus Wednesday afternoon, prompting a massive law enforcement search for the suspect, who remained at large when the Kernersville News went to press the same evening.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr., Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson addressed the public about the situation.

Sheriff Kimbrough was particularly affected, saying he had met with the student’s mother at the hospital and promised he would say her son’s name to the public. Kimbrough identified the deceased student as William Chavis Renard Miller, Jr., but no other details about his age or grade were made available.

