Fitness Court

In honor of their 10th anniversary, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center recently partnered with the Kernersville Parks & Recreation Department to install a new community health and wellness Fitness Court at Civitan Park, located at 309 Nelson Street.

The new outdoor exercise space is designed to help improve access to free health and fitness equipment within the community.

