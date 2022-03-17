Remembering “Wick” Barrow

Saturday was a sad day for East Forsyth High School and the local community, as Kernersville’s Richard “Wick” Barrow, the voice of East Forsyth, passed away at the age of 88.

Barrow was an announcer for East Forsyth sports for over 40 years and also was an announcer for Kernersville American Legion Post 36 baseball for many years. For more, see the Thursday, March 17, 2022 edition.