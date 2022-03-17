Pet licensing eliminated

Pet owners in Forsyth County will no longer be required to pay an annual pet licensing fee for their dogs and cats thanks to a recent vote by commissioners.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to eliminate differential pet licensing during the Board’s March 3 meeting in support of a recommendation by the county’s Animal Advisory Board. For more, see the Thursday, March 17, 2022 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: