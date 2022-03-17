Forsyth Creek Week

Forsyth Creek Week is back to in-person this year thanks to waning cases of COVID-19, and organizers here in Kernersville are encouraging the community to come out and learn more about the Town’s natural creek and wetland environments.

There will be plenty of events and activities throughout Kernersville for both young and old alike, and although the official dates for Forsyth Creek Week are Saturday, March 19-Sunday, March 27, a special “Shade Your Stream with Livestakes” event is planned for today, Thursday, March 17, at noon.

