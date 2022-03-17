Renaming Deere-Hitachi Road

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution renaming Deere-Hitachi Road to John Deere Road, reflecting the change in name of the company located there, during the Board’s March 1 meeting.

John Deere, formerly Deere-Hitachi Machinery Corporation, submitted an application to the Town of Kernersville requesting the road name change. Town Manager Curtis Swisher provided Board members details about the request during the February 23 briefing and again on March 1.

