Missing person

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is looking for a Kernersville man who was reported missing overnight Wednesday, March 16. According to the FCSO, Travis Lamont Wilson, 37, pictured at right, was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Kernersville Road.

Wilson is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’09”, weighing approximately 190 lbs., and was said to be wearing a black jacket and hat.

According to the FCSO, Wilson suffers from cognitive impairments.

If anyone has any information on Wilson or his whereabouts, they are asked to call the FCSO immediately at 336-727-2112.