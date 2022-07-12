Red Bird Market

Red Bird Market will be hosting more than 40 small business vendors from around North Carolina at 143 Furlong Industrial Drive in Kernersville from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. You don’t want to miss a great opportunity to shop!

According to Angie Brown, one of the market organizers, this is the first year for the Red Bird Market, which is being brought to the public by the same people who brought you the Willstella Farm wedding venue, Twice Loved Vintage Rentals and Illuminations of the Triad. For more, see the Tuesday, July 12, 2022 edition.