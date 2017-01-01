Oak Ridge budget

Early last month, the Oak Ridge Town Council unanimously approved a 2022-2023 fiscal year (FY) budget totaling $7.36 million that keeps the property tax rate at its current 8 cents per $100 valuation.

The budget for FY 22-23 came with a recommendation of support from the Town of Oak Ridge Finance Committee and Town Manager Bill Bruce.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 9 & 10, 2022 edition.