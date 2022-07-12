Accessory dwellings

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously during the Board’s June 28 meeting to approve amending a pair of text amendments which regulate accessory dwellings within the Town of Kernersville.

Community Development Director Catherine Garner briefed the Board on the matter, a pair of zoning text amendments to the Town’s UDO (Unified Development Ordinance), first to remove zoning occupancy requirements for accessory dwellings and then to remove criminal offenses from UDO violations, both to comply with state law.

