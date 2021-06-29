Real time crime center

Funding for a new real time crime center at the police department has been added to the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget draft to be voted on by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen at tonight’s monthly meeting. Swisher told aldermen that staff had added about $60,000 to fund the crime center, but were also able to move some money set aside in the police department budget for ammunition to be paid for with forfeiture funds instead.

