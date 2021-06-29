OmniSource fire

Fire crews from the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) and the surrounding area responded to an outside fire at OmniSource, located at 1426 West Mountain Street, just after p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

According to the KFRD, the fire department received notification of the fire at 3:04 p.m. and the first engine arrived on scene at 3:05 p.m., finding what was described as a “working fire on site in a large metal scrap pile.”

The KFRD reported that fire crews promptly began fire suppression measures and additional units were requested due to the size of the fire.

