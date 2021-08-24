The annual Quen Taylor Blood Drive is once again on the calendar this year and will return to its First Baptist Church of Kernersville location on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Last year’s drive was canceled due to COVID-19, and organizers are hoping that the community will rise to meet the need for blood donations in memory of Taylor.
Quen Taylor Blood Drive
