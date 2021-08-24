School board terms

A bill that proposes to stagger the terms of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) would bring the school district into alignment with most of the state’s other school board elections, says one of the legislation’s primary sponsors.

Sponsored by N.C. House Rep. Donny Lambeth and Rep. Lee Zachary, both Republicans who represent districts in Forsyth County, House bill 353 passed in the state House on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The bill must also be passed in the Senate to become law, but because it is a local bill, the measure does not require approval from Governor Roy Cooper. For more, see the Tuesday, August 24, 2021 edition.