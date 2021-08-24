Home Grown Fest

The Kernersville Arts and Crafts Guild is hosting their annual Home Grown Arts Fest on Saturday, August 28 at Harmon Park in downtown Kernersville from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The KACG is a non-profit community-based organization dedicated to helping artists and craftspeople exhibit and sell their work, promote the development of arts and crafts in the community, and support artistic educational activities. The guild president is Sally Woods. For more, see the Tuesday, August 24, 2021 edition.