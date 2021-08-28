Pless

Kernersville – Mr. Hunter Todd Pless, 22, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born on September 25, 1998 in Forsyth County to Todd and Tammy Pless. Hunter’s short life may have been filled with many trials and triumphs, but he will always be remembered as a son, grandson, and friend who was loved and known for the joy he brought into our lives.

Preceding Hunter in death is his maternal grandfather, Don Whitney. Surviving Hunter are his two children, Scarlett and Aidan Pless; his parents, Todd and Tammy Pless; three siblings, Brandon, Paris, and Olivia Pless; his girlfriend, Katrina Sanchez; maternal grandmother, Penny Whitney; paternal grandparents, Danny and Lenore Pless; and many other special family members.

A graveside service for Hunter will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. John Hackworth officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the fellowship hall at Pisgah United Methodist Church at 2165 Pisgah Church Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284.

In lieu of flowers, please intentionally do something to help others in need. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.