Cobbler

Rev. Gary Lee Cobbler, Sr., 67, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with his Lord Friday, August 27, 2021.

A native of Kernersville, NC, Gary was the husband of 41 years to Brenda Brown Cobbler and the son of the late Ralph Junior Cobbler and Cora Fender Cobbler. Gary was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother, friend, and Pastor of Benefit of Calvary Apostolic Church, Kernersville, NC. He served on the Board of Directors of Kernersville Little League for several years, and was also a baseball coach and umpire for the league. Gary was a wonderful, kindhearted person. He would do anything for anyone in need without asking for anything in return. He was a person you could always count on to be there for you. Gary was known for his faith in Jesus Christ and his love for others.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Brown Cobbler; his children, Gary Cobbler, Jr. and wife, Heidi, Shannon Carter and husband, Daniel, Crystal Barbour and husband, Brooks, and Josh Cobbler and wife, Corin; granddaughters, Mahala, Kaydence, McKenna, CiCi, Selia, and Gracie; grandsons, Isaiah, Elias, Silas, Jeremy, and Sidney; and many nieces and nephews. Gary was always a role model to his surviving siblings, Kathy Tate, Donna Cobbler, Tammy Chaney and husband, Bobby, Audrey Smith and husband, Mike, Ralph Junior Cobbler, II and wife, Angie.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Frances; and granddaughter, Priscilla.

A Home Going Service celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. James Ellis officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery, Kernersville, NC.

The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Benefit of Calvary Apostolic Church, Kernersville, NC.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com