Project site rejected

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen rejected a proposal on Tuesday night to build nearly 200 townhouses and twin homes on Brookford Road after neighbors provided compelling evidence that the area won’t support that kind of development.

In a unanimous 5-0 decision, the board voted down an amendment to the Kernersville Land Use Plan and then the rezoning case itself, with aldermen saying they loved the plan but not the location.

