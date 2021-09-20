On September 20, 2021, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glenn High School on Union Cross Road in regard to a weapon that was found on school property.
According to a FCSO incident report, a stun gun was allegedly found in a student’s backpack.
Stun gun confiscated
