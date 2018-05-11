Plea deal

A Kernersville man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife along Salem Parkway (formerly Business 40) more than three years ago has been convicted in a plea deal submitted to the court on Tuesday.

Resendo Jimenez Santiago, 38, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury following the May 11, 2018 incident. A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Santiago in January 2019.

For more, see the Thursday, October 7, 2021 edition.