Pinnix

Carlotta Honaker Pinnix, 71, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 10:00AM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will visit with friends from 9:00AM until 10:00AM Saturday at the church.

A native of Bluefield, WV, Carlotta was the wife of 53 years to the late Rev. Roger Dale Pinnix and the daughter of the late Eugene Honaker and Kathleen Wise Honnaker.

Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Chamelin and Kent of Kernersville, NC, Sarah Martin and Shawn of Winston-Salem, NC, and Rachel White and Tim of Climax, NC; son, Roger Dale Pin-nix, Jr. and Melissa of Clemmons, NC; grandchildren, Brittany Pinnix, Megan Enscore and Dan-iel, Tevin Clayton, Tyler Pinnix, Ryan King and Nicole, Courtney Murray and Matthew, Kristan Clayton, Austin King, and Alex King; great grandchildren, Braylee, Braison, Kaiden, Zohee, Shaylee, Kingsley, and Tate; and a host of extended family, church family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Carlotta was preceded in death by her

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to Welcome Door Baptist Church, 6741 Vance Road, Kernersville, NC 27284