Mr. Grady Decatuer “D.C.” Pratt, 91, of Pinnacle, passed away peacefully on his farm with his devoted wife by his side, Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He loved his Lord and went home to be with him. He was born December 1, 1929, in Stokes County, one of fifteen children, to the late Nathaniel Allen and Tannie Lane Pratt. Mr. Pratt was a talented machinist and ran his own machine shop for many years, making many various items. He was considerate to visit nursing homes and share fruits and vegetables with his neighbors. After receiving his private pilot license, Mr. Pratt enjoyed flying his plane for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors and every opportunity when he could. He hunted for Elk in Colorado, as well as fishing during many summers in Emerald Isle. Mr. Pratt was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a dear friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, JoAnn Wall Pratt; daughters, Brenda Chilton, and Yulonda Hill; a granddaughter, Ashley Grissom and husband, Dave; a great-grandson, Nicholas Grissom; and sisters, Earnestine Boner, and Frances Fulk. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pratt was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel, Essie, Evelyn, Edith, Avis and Margaret; brothers, Otis, Early, June, Gene, John, and Dilmer Ray. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Airy with the Rev. Myers Tilley officiating. Due to health concerns at this time, there will not be any formal visitation. The family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness to all the caregivers, family , and friends, that have assisted with the care of Mr. Pratt during his illness. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.