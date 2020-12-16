Richardson

Winston-Salem – Hilda Robbins Richardson, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, at the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. “Wait for the Lord; be strong and let your heart take courage; yes wait for the Lord.” Hilda was born on November 17, 1933 in Winston-Salem to the late Ira Paul Robbins and Vera Elliot Robbins, both from Winston-Salem. Hilda lived her life in Winston-Salem, where she was employed by Western Electric/AT&T, retiring after more than 35 years of service. Hilda received numerous accolades of her work, including receiving a Certificate of Perfect Attendance for 13 consecutive years. Hilda had been a member of Kernersville Moravian Church since 1959, where she enjoyed serving in several areas, especially her many years as a diener serving at the Moravian Lovefeast celebrations, assisting in the preparation of Moravian chicken pot pies for sale, and making Christmas Lovefeast candles. Never satisfied with sitting still, Hilda found ways to be creative: working in the yard, crocheting, knitting, home decorating, crafts, and sewing. Several of her many joys were mastering the daily crossword puzzle in the local newspaper, crossword puzzle books, and challenging jigsaw puzzle. Hilda shared her love of square dancing with her husband, dancing with Raybuck Round and Square Club. Hilda enjoyed traveling and visited 49 states and 17 foreign countries. Sharing bus trips with her many friends, especially Harvey and Jean Lunsford, Hilda enjoyed creating memories and was always excited for an adventure. Hilda always enjoyed her special Monday visits with Gary and Sandy Newport. Hilda loved family, extended family, friends, relatives, and neighbors. Hilda who became known as “Granny”, after the birth of her grandchildren, loved her grandchildren and was so extremely proud of them. Hilda, “Granny”, was preceded in passing by her parents and her husband of 67 years, Levi “L.J.” Richardson, Jr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by her three sisters; Bobbie Hensdale, Norma Smith, and Wilma Smith; and three brothers-in-law; Sam Hensdale, Joseph Smith, and Reitzal Smith, all from the Winston-Salem area. Hilda, “Granny” is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Michael D. and Susan R. Richardson, of Charlotte, NC, by her grandson, Ian M. and wife Katie C. Richardson of Durham, NC, and granddaughter, Kristyn R. and husband Sam Carowan of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by three nieces and their husbands, Jill and Bill Hickman of Kernersville, NC, Debbie and Ronnie Manning of Kernersville, NC, Gloria and Carlton Nichols of Winston-Salem, NC. She is also survived by three nephews; Mitchell Hensdale of Kernersville, NC, Terry Smith and wife Carolyn of Lexington, NC, Rick Smith and wife Mary Jane of Kernersville, NC. Great-nieces and great-nephews; Gina, Crystal, Zachery, Andria, Tracy, Shane, and Alana. Great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; Lori, Chad, Brandi, Will, Madison, London, and Barrington. A private graveside service will be held in God’s Acre at Kernersville Moravian Church with Rev. Christy Clore and Rev. John G. Rights officiating. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff, friends, care givers, nurses, CNA’s, Lisa, Tara at Salemtowne Assisted Living, Trellis Supportive Care, and the Palliative team at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a memorial contribution in Hilda Richardson’s honor to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC, 27284; or a charity of your choice. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.