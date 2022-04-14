Piedmont Commerce Center

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Piedmont Commerce Center (PCC), located at 151 Whitt Road in Kernersville, was held on Tuesday, April 12. This represents a huge economic opportunity for Kernersville and the surrounding area.

The PCC will consist of four buildings totaling 1,502,927 square feet on roughly 152 acres. The expected size of the buildings are approximately 670,000 square feet, 275,000 square feet, 247,000 square feet and 312,000 square feet. The Class 4-A state-of-the-art facility will have prime access to U.S. Highway 421 and I-40, allowing for easy regional and local industrial distribution. For more, see the Thursday, April 14, 2022 edition.