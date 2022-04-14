Annexations

The Board of Aldermen will be considering a pair of new voluntary annexation requests, both of which will be up for public review next month.

Food Lion is petitioning for the Town of Kernersville to annex slightly more than 20 acres at the site of its future location on North Main Street. Food Lion, LLC requesting the annexation of six parcels along North Main Street, County Line Road and Macy Grove Road – identified as 0 Smith Edwards Road, 1012 North Main Street, 1014 North Main Street, 0 Main Street, County Line Road and 9530 County Line Road – for a total of 20.457 acres.

The second voluntary annexation petition has been submitted by Windsor Investments LLC, Bruce Atkins, Rita Atkins, Adam Atkins and Seth Atkins for 83.76 acres bounded by Watkins Ford Road to the south and Farm Creek Road to the east.

