KLL request

Kernersville Little League (KLL) presented the Board of Aldermen with its annual presentation and budget request during the aldermen’s April 5 meeting, asking for the Town’s help in funding this year’s regional tournament.

KLL President Rusty Niles presented aldermen with the KLL report. The local youth baseball league is once again asking the Town of Kernersville for $4,500 in funding for fiscal year 2022-23. For more, see the Thursday, April 14, 2022 edition.