Phipps

Julia “Judy” Martin Phipps, 71, of Kernersville, North Carolina passed away on June 23, 2022, surrounded by those who loved and adored her.

Julia was born in Roxboro, North Carolina to Nancy “Nannie Lou” Coleman Martin and Otha Charles Martin, Jr., on February 9th. One of eleven children that worked and lived on her parents’ tobacco farm, Julia grew up with the warmth and support of her Sappony tribal community and an unwavering love of the Lord. She attended High Plains Indian School for the beginning of her schooling years, along with the rest of the Sappony children of the High Plains community; following integration, she attended Person County High School. Upon graduation, Julia attended Forsyth Nursing School, earning her license as a Registered Nurse. While working as an RN, Julia also obtained her associate’s degree in Computer Science from Forsyth Technical Community College. She worked at North Carolina Baptist Hospital and Wake Forest School of Medicine for a combined 34 years, retiring in 2008. For her work, she was awarded the Nursing of Excellence Award.

As a member of the Sappony Tribe, Julia was deeply invested in continuing the work set forth by her mother Nannie Lou to strengthen the rising generation’s commitment to the High Plains tribal community. Julia served as the Sappony Tribal Council Secretary, writing, and securing, several grants in support of establishing and maintaining the current Sappony Tribal Center. Julia was also instrumental in the formation of the tribe’s annual Youth Heritage Camp, where she volunteered for 20 consecutive years. Julia was also a former member of the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs and served on the North Carolina American Indian Health Board. For her work within the Sappony community, Julia was recognized for her “Distinguished Service to the Indian Community” by the United Tribes of North Carolina in 2019.

Julia’s faith in her savior Jesus Christ traces its roots to the intimate sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church. She later joined Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, N.C., where she was an active member of the congregation. She was also a member and past president of the Women’s Club of Kernersville, volunteered at Kids Cafe, and was an active member of her local YMCA.

Julia is survived by her devoted husband, Bill — the couple married on May 20, 1972 and lived a beautiful life together for the following 50 years, consistently showing one another and all those who knew them how to love, laugh, and grow together while building a family. She is survived by her daughter, Christie (Matt) Hunter, and her two granddaughters, Katelyn and Alexis. Julia is also survived by the following family members: father O.C. Martin, of Roxboro, N.C.; brother Leon (Carolyn) Martin, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister Sue (John) Vernon, of Clemmons, N.C.; brother Rev. Charlie (Jann) Martin, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother Brady (Linda) Martin, of Littleton, N.C.; brother Glenn (Marie) Martin, of Roxboro, N.C.; brother Don Martin, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister Angie (Dennis) Caudle, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother Allen (Lisa) Martin, of China Grove, N.C.; brother Ken (Sue) Martin, of Durham, N.C.; brother David (Shanel) Martin, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom love her dearly. Julia was preceded in death by her mother, Nannie Lou Martin.

A service honoring Julia’s life will be held at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, N.C. at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30th. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with a reception following the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations can be made to the Sappony Indian Tribe at PO Box 3265 Roxboro, NC 27573 or Calvary Baptist Church in Roxboro at 2663 High Plains Rd Roxboro, NC 27574.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, as well as the numerous friends and family that have supported her throughout her cancer journey.