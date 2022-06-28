Landreth

High Point – Mrs. Phyllis Bunting Landreth, a life-long resident of High Point, NC passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the age of 71, after a long battle with cancer. Phyllis was born October 7, 1950, in Martin County to the late William Bunting and Christine Ellis Hunt. Phyllis married the love of her life, Scotty Landreth on June 24, 1972. She loved her family, and her grand-son who was so very special to her.

In addition to her husband, Scotty, they raised two beautiful daughters together, Christy and Kim Landreth, a special daughter of her heart, Tammy Horton, and her grandson who captured her heart, Tyler Landreth.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Frank Sossaman officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.