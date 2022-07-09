Barger

KERNERSVILLE, NC…Jo Anne Reid Barger, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Countryside Assisted Living in Stokesdale, NC. Jo Anne, the oldest of four children, was born on October 20, 1932, in Mooresville, NC, to the late Dewey L. Reid and Clarice Y. Reid.

Jo Anne was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a pillar of her church, Lebanon United Methodist, where she was a lifelong member of the choir, past president of the Women’s Circle, assistant treasurer, and an active member of several church committees. She loved cooking, reading, camping and spending time relaxing at the beach.

Besides her parents, Jo Anne was preceded in death by her brother, Robert S. “Hoppy” Reid of Locust, NC, and Raymond C. Barger, her husband of 67 years. She and Raymond met at Covington (VA) High School where she was an honors student, and he was drum major for the band. The high school sweethearts got married and raised a large and loving family, traveled the world over…and never looked back.

She is survived by brothers, Raymond Reid (Teresa) of Kernersville, and Jerry Reid (Barbara) of Kernersville; Children, Michael Barger (Brenda) of Leland, NC, Rik Barger (Annette) of High Point and Jeannie Tilley (Barry) of Reidsville); Six grandchildren, Anne Seperteladze (Levan), of Wallburg, Jeannette Kersey (Josh) of Greensboro, Logan (AR) Castillero of High Point, Meagan Mitchell (Ben) of Reidsville, Meredith Athay (Billy) of Reidsville, and Jonathan Tilley (Ali) of Greensboro, eight great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Jo Anne’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, at Lebanon United Methodist Church, 237 Idol Street, High Point, NC. The family will receive guests prior to the service at 10:00 a.m.

Burial at the church’s cemetery will immediately follow the service.