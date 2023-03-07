Peddycord

Betty Williard Peddycord, 90, passed away March 7, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Betty was born on October 16, 1932 in Forsyth County to Ervin and Rachael Warren Williard. She was a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women’s Groups, both local and district levels, and was a member of the Handbell Choir. Betty retired from NC Baptist Hospital, Department of Radiology with over 22 years of service. She was an avid NC State Basketball fan and loved being outdoors, especially working in her garden. Betty was well known for her fast-paced stride and her banana pudding! Her smile was contagious and always offered comfort.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Peddycord; two brothers, Ned and John Williard; and one sister, Ruth Pearman.

Surviving are her two daughters, Leah Estep (Randy) of Lexington, and Amy Motsinger (Brian) of Winston-Salem; one son, Alan Peddycord (Denise); six grandchildren, Chad Motsinger (Brooke), Josh Estep (Anna), Chris Estep, Jeremy Motsinger (Jennifer), Daniel Peddycord, and Jill Markar; nine great grandchildren, Brandon, Sylar, Claire, Harrison, Bryce, Sadie, Graydon, Lexi, and Savannah; and one sister, JoAnn Stewart (Joe).

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Karen Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family extends a heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff at Kerner Ridge who lovingly cared for Betty the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.