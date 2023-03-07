Big Mill Farm Road project

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen discussed and considered the sale of Town property to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for the Big Mill Farm Road Project at their meeting on March 1 at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

The property in question is a total of 3.633 acre and is listed as 0 Harmon Creek Road, meaning it is undeveloped and does not have a property address to it.