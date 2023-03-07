Book vending machine

Sedge Garden Elementary School is kicking off Read Across America week a little differently than they have in years past. They recently purchased a book vending machine for students and surprised them with it during an assembly held on the morning of March 6.

Kristin Peimann, the media coordinator/librarian for Sedge Garden Elementary School, spearheaded this idea. With help from the Scholastic Book Fair and PTA funding, they were able to purchase the vending machine for the school.

