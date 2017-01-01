Condominium fire

On March 5 at 12:00 am, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) was dispatched to a building fire at 516 Brookside Court.

According to the KFRD, multiple agencies responded to assist. The first engine arrived to find a working fire on the side and in the attic of a two-story building with eight condo units. All occupants were able to safely evacuate, the KFRD reported.

Fire crews promptly began fire suppression measures, bringing the fire under control at 12:39 am. Seven residents in four condo units were affected by the fire. The American Red Cross aided residents who were displaced.

There was a total of 31 emergency services personnel on scene throughout the incident. The KFRD said there were no reported injuries to civilians or emergency service personnel. Agencies assisting the KFRD include: American Red Cross, Beeson Crossroads Fire Department, Colfax Fire Department, Forsyth County Emergency Services (Fire & EMS), Walkertown Fire Department, and Winston Salem Fire Department.

A fire in the chimney was determined to be the cause.