No return expected for Skate World

It appears that a longtime Kernersville business and a place for fun and camaraderie for decades will not be returning.

On July 31, 2022, there was a large and damaging fire at Skate World in Kernersville, located at 1995 West Mountain Street, at 12:24 p.m.

Shortly after the fire, Skate World owner Lisa Blakely stated the following on Facebook:

“I figured you all were waiting to hear from me …. as you all have heard Skate World caught on fire today. It was a phone call that you never expect or want to get. My heart is broken all over again. First the devastation of losing the love of my life, now this. The thing I hear him saying in my ear, is Lisa, it’s just a material thing, that you’re blessed no one was hurt, so be grateful for that and that, I am. No one was in the building at the time and no fire fighter was injured and for that I thank GOD,” Blakely wrote. “This place holds such dear memories for me and Michael as we met there 40 years ago and to work the rink together with our son Brandon over the past several years, special times. I know this place means as much to you, the kids we [who] skate and all the community. This place is a LANDMARK!”

