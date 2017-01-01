Town Employee of the Year

At the Town of Kernersville Employee of the Year Awards Banquet on March 2, Kernersville Police Department Detective Dave Mundy was awarded the Kernersville 2022 Employee of the Year Award.

“This employee has worked hard; he has worked very hard throughout their career to advance as well as establish a solid track record of selfless service to the community,” Town Manager Curtis Swisher said before presenting the award. “Throughout the years, this nominee has dedicated countless hours to serve and improve services resulting in the greater quality of life for Kernersville residents and patrons alike.”

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 4 & 5, 2023 edition.