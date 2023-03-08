Johnston

KERNERSVILLE – George Onslow Johnston, Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. George was born on July 8, 1931 in Mecklenburg County to George, Sr. and Maude Winfree Johnston. He was a member of Kernersville Moravian Church and a proud Veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed watching old western movies and loved sports, especially Wake Forest Football and Basketball. Because of his special interest in the judicial system, George regularly attended Wednesday morning court sessions in Kernersville for over 20 years, affording him an assigned seat in the courtroom.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Nann Johnston; three sisters, Louise Cope, Frances Jefferys, and Mary Jo Stafford; and two brothers, Horace and Roy Johnston.

Surviving are his daughter, Diane Memory (husband, Jim); his grandson, Ryan Tatum; and Jim’s daughter, Jessica Memory Walker (husband, Austin). A special thanks to Rick Tatum, for his continued friendship, love and care for George over the years.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Kernersville Moravian Church Historical Chapel with Rev. John Rights officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Graveyard. A reception for family and friends will follow the committal service in the church Fellowship Hall.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff, nurses and caregivers at both Kerner Ridge and Well Care Hospice, with special appreciation to Hospice nurses, Rosa, Kyle and Paula for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Well Care Hospice, 146 Dornach Way, Advance, NC 27006. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com