Budget requests

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen (BOA) received some 2022 annual reports and some budget requests at Tuesday night’s meeting at the Kernersville Municipal Chambers.

The annual report explains how funds were used in 2022 and the budget requests include how the money requested would be used this year.

The Kernersville Museum released its 2022 annual report and did not make a budget request. The 2022 annual report from the Kernersville Auto Museum, located at 204 Holly Tree Drive, showed an operating budget of $42,452. For more, see the Thursday, March 9, 2023 edition.