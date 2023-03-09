Donating a fire truck

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD), Kernersville Sister City Association and the Kernersville Sister City Commission are currently working on a big project to aid the people of Suchitoto, El Salvador, one of Kernersville’s two sister cities.

The goal is to provide a fire truck, equipment and firefighting training to the Suchitoto area, which is in dire need of it. Suchitoto has no fire truck or fire department and the nearest fire department is 30 miles away in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.

