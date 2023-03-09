JOHN & KANDI Band

The JOHN & KANDI Band will be taking the stage on March 10 from 7-10 p.m. at the Kernersville Brewing Company. The new and upcoming band originally started out in Houston, Texas but moved to North Carolina in 2021.

The 70s acoustic band began their journey in March of 2018 in Houston, Texas as their relationship was just starting to take off. Only a month later. on April 22, 2018, the couple married.

