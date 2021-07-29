Pearman

KERNERSVILLE- Mrs. Emma Ruth Williard Pearman, 92, of Kernersville, NC passed away July 29, 2021 at her home in Kernersville, NC. Mrs. Pearman, the daughter of the late Ervin Cornelius and Rachel Warren Williard, was born July 28, 1929 and married Henry Broadus Pearman, Jr. on December 24, 1947. Ruth is a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and provided home care for 37 children over a span of 25 years. “Mama” Ruth cared for those children as if they were her own, providing meals and nurturing them with other care such that many still call her Mama Ruth to this day. Later she started a new adventure working at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 17 years before retiring in 1987. Ruth was a wonderful cook, avid shopper with coupons, and enjoyed her and her husband’s daily visit to Hanes Mall to do their walking.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pearman is preceded in death by her husband Henry Broadus Pearman, Jr., son Keith Pearman, and brothers Ned Williard and Johnny Williard. Left to cherish her memories are five children Patricia “Pat” Mabe (Steve), Donna Ayers-McDonald (Larry), Dawn Hollifield (Randy), LuAnn Richardson, and Jeff Pearman (Anne), two sisters Betty Peddycord and JoAnn Stewart (Joe), twelve grandchildren Tracy Northam, Cindy McCormick, Seth Mabe, Susan Ayers-Ginn, Julie Ayers, Emily Ayers, Tyler Hollifield, Logan Hollifield, Michael Richardson, Matt Richardson, John Pearman, and Lydia Pearman, and ten great-grandchildren Rachel, Jack, Jesse, Lexi, Ella, Sam, Bryson, Reagan, Hailey, and Austin.

Graveside services for Mrs. Pearman will be held at 11:00, Monday, August 2, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, NC.

In addition to flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation may do so to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 315 South Talbert Blvd, Lexington, NC 27292.

The family extends a very special thank you to Ruth’s caregivers Buddy, Cindy, Lee, Amani, and Takiya for all the love and support given to Ruth and the family.