KERNERSVILLE – George Edward Crotts, 81, peacefully went home to his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 30, 2021.

A celebration of life service for George Edward Crotts and his late wife, Cheryl “Cheri” Cald-well Crotts who passed on January 21, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Doug Rights officiating. Burial will follow in the Stoneville Municipal Cemetery.

Mr. Crotts was born on July 30, 1940 in Randolph County to the late Cicero Thomas Crotts and Annie Mae King Crotts. George was a proud graduate of Stoneville High School where he en-joyed playing football and baseball. He went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army, where he spent time in Germany. George was employed as an Air Traffic Control-ler with the FAA. During that time, George also received his B.S. in Business from Oklahoma City University. George dedicated his life to helping his family and others, as well as sharing his love of honey with friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl “Cheri” Caldwell Crotts and brother, Charles Crotts.

Survivors include his daughters, Christie Crotts Hollinger and husband, Kurt Richard Hollinger and Holly Charity Crotts; grandson, Michael Carl Azarian; brother, Jim Crotts and wife, Brenda and several special nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to DAV Charitable Service Trust that assists veterans and their families.

Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.

