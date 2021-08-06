Burchett

GREENSBORO – Elizabeth Burchett, 97, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at Friends Home West, where she had resided since 1994. Elizabeth was born on September 5, 1923 in Durham, NC to John “J.P.” and Beulah Moore Burchett. She moved here from Charlotte and retired from Kraft General Foods after 36 years of service. Elizabeth had also been a member of the Salvation Army since she was 12 years old.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmo Burchett and Robert Burchett, Sr.

Surviving are her brother, Thomas Fred Burchett (Saxon) of Colfax; two sisters, Mary Marshall of Colfax, and Doris Boyce of Naples, FL; one niece, Mary Johnson (Dennis) of Naples, FL; three nephews, Ted Burchett of Greensboro, Fred Burchett, Jr (Denise) of Cary, and B.G. Marshall (Fran) of High Point.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro with Captain Ryan Vincent, Salvation Army Officer, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.

During her lifetime, Elizabeth received many expressions of gratitude and love, and requested, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Friends Home West- Resident Assistance Fund, 6100 W. Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410, AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensbo-ro, NC 27405 or any Salvation Army Location. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com